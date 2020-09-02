Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Stunning video shows a man holding on to the back of an MTA bus Tuesday while it was driving on the FDR.
It happened around 2:25 p.m. Tuesday while the bus was traveling southbound near 155th Street.
“Is this guy kidding me? Bro, we’re on the highway!” Instagram user @jcaruso – who shot the video – says in the video.
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority was not impressed by the man who was hanging on the back of the bus.
“This is incredibly dumb and dangerous. Never do it,” said MTA spokesman Andrei Berman.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.