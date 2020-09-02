NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York Mets legend Tom Seaver has died at age 75.

The National Baseball Hall of Fame announced Wednesday that Seaver passed away in his sleep early Monday morning. He died of complications of Lewy body dementia and COVID-19.

He leaves behind his wife, Nancy, and two daughters, Sarah and Anne.

Over the course of his 20-year career, Seaver won 311 games and earned 12 All-Star selections and three National League Cy Young awards.

Seaver was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1992. He was named on 98.8% of ballots, the highest voting percentage ever received at the time.

He was obtained by the Mets in 1966 and helped bring the “Miracle Mets” its first World Championship in 1969. He spent 12 seasons with the team.

Commissioner of Baseball Robert D. Manfred Jr. released the following statement:

“I am deeply saddened by the death of Tom Seaver, one of the greatest pitchers of all-time. Tom was a gentleman who represented the best of our National Pastime. He was synonymous with the New York Mets and their unforgettable 1969 season. After their improbable World Series Championship, Tom became a household name to baseball fans – a responsibility he carried out with distinction throughout his life. “On behalf of Major League Baseball, I extend my condolences to Tom’s family, his admirers throughout our game, Mets fans, and the many people he touched.”

Fred and Jeff Wilpon released the following statement:

“We are devastated to learn of the passing of Mets legend and Baseball Hall of Famer Tom Seaver. Tom was nicknamed ‘The Franchise’ and ‘Tom Terrific’ because of how valuable he truly was to our organization and our loyal fans, as his #41 was the first player number retired by the organization in 1988. He was simply the greatest Mets player of all-time, and among the best to ever play the game which culminated with his near unanimous induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1992. “Beyond the multitude of awards, records, accolades, World Series championship, All-Star appearances, and just overall brilliance, we will always remember Tom for his passion and devotion to his family, the game of baseball, and his vineyard. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife, Nancy, daughters Sarah and Anne and four grandsons Thomas, William, Henry and Tobin.”

Official statement from the #Mets on the passing of Tom Seaver. #RIP41 pic.twitter.com/tWTxQWlk1o — New York Mets (@Mets) September 3, 2020

