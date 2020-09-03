NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Fed-up residents in Brooklyn say they’re tired of living without water during the day. They say it has been that way for over a week, as the city continues work on a big neighborhood project.

Joseph Septon told CBS2’s Andrea Grymes on Thursday it has, unfortunately, become his family’s new normal — no water during the day at their home on Avenue T in Bergen Beach.

“How can you live like this? It’s insane,” Septon said.

The married father of four said the city started replacing water mains about 10 days ago, a project they were initially told would take about three days.

But as they can see and hear, it’s not done yet.

“It has been 10 days straight. I reached out to the woman, I said, ‘What’s going on? You said it’s three days of work.’ They said, ‘Well, it’s gonna be another 10 days from now,'” Septon said.

“It’s a big headache. I have to leave the house. Every second my husband is like, ‘We have to leave!'” Sigal Septon added.

Neighbors said workers post fliers each evening that say the water will be off starting at 8 a.m. until about 4 p.m. When it comes back on, they advise them to run taps for a few minutes until the water clears.

While some told Grymes they’re comfortable using their water at night, others are not.

“We can’t bathe my son. We can’t drink any water. We can’t clean our hands. So I have my wife and son at my parents’ house as I work from home. It has been a nightmare,” John Demarinis said.

The city Department of Design and Construction said the work is part of a $62 million project to rebuild streets and infrastructure in Bergen Beach, and help resolve flooding problems, Grymes reported.

“Over time, these things have to be updated, so I understand that. I get that. But I just wouldn’t have thought we’d be put out for so, so long,” resident Mitchell Feldman said.

A DDC spokesperson said, typically, water shutdowns occur in sections, but due to the condition of the century-old valves, an entire four-block stretch of Avenue T has to be shut down for the water main to be replaced. The department said the last water shutdown is expected next Friday, Sept. 11.

The entire project in Bergen Beach is expected to be complete in 2023.

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.