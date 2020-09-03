ROCHESTER, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Another death of a Black man in police custody is sparking new outrage.

This time, it’s in upstate New York.

Body camera footage shows how Daniel Prude was held face down by officers before he died.

According to his family, Prude, 41, was suffering from mental health issues when Rochester police restrained him in March.

“I placed a phone call for my brother to get help, not for my brother to get lynched. You’re here to protect and serve. But you’re here to basically protect and lynch,” his brother Joe Prude said.

Police body camera footage shows Daniel Prude – who had been running naked through the streets before police arrived – restrained face down with a so-called “spit hood” over his head. The incident took place at a time when New York was coping with an uptick in coronavirus cases.

Minutes later, Prude was unconscious. Seven days later, he died after being taken off life support at the hospital. The Medical Examiner’s office ruled his death a homicide.

Now Rochester residents are demanding answers.

“When I saw the video I was very, very, very upset, and all I saw was excuses from elected leaders,” said protester Robert Hoggard.

Prude’s death took place two months before the killing of George Floyd sparked global outrage. But unlike Floyd’s case, the officer’s in Prude’s death have not been suspended.

The chief of police in Rochester told reporters there’s an ongoing internal investigation that was ordered the day after Prude’s arrest.

“We did take this investigation seriously from day one,” said Chief La’Ron Singletary.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has also confirmed that Attorney General Letitia James has also been looking into the case.

The Medical Examiner’s report also showed that Prude also had a small amount of PCP in his system at the time of his death, which may have contributed to his erratic behavior.

