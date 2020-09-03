NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — City and state leaders are reacting to President Donald Trump’s threat to defund several major cities, including New York, over “lawless behavior.”

In a rare moment of agreement, Mayor Bill de Blasio joined Gov. Andrew Cuomo in condemning the president’s latest threat against the Big Apple, CBS2’s Jessica Moore reported Thursday.

“The President of the United States, a New Yorker by birth, threatening to take away federal funding from this city, while we’re still in the grips of this crisis, it just makes no sense,” de Blasio said.

MORE: President Trump Begins Process Of Defunding New York City, Gov. Cuomo Calls Move ‘An Illegal Stunt’

In a memo Wednesday, the president ordered federal officials to find ways of cutting the purse strings of Democratic-controlled cities — New York, Washington D.C., Seattle and Portland, Ore.

PROTESTS AND POLICE REFORMS

The memo reads, “My administration will not allow federal tax dollars to fund cities that allow themselves to deteriorate into lawless zones.”

The memo details the rise in crime in New York City and blasted the mayor’s recent agreement to cut $1 billion in funding to the NYPD.

“Your words don’t carry much weight on this topic because the Supreme Court has spoken. The President of the United States can’t interfere with federal funding for cities, states just because he feels like it. We have laws in this country. So if you persist in trying to deny the funding that is keeping New York City going in the middle of this crisis, we will see you in court. And once again, we will beat you in court,” de Blasio said.

President Trump has actively sought to punish NYC since day one. He let COVID ambush New York. He refuses to provide funds that states and cities MUST receive to recover. He is not a king. He cannot "defund" NYC. It's an illegal stunt. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) September 2, 2020

Cuomo called President Trump a “joke” who wants to kill the city, adding that he’s no longer welcome here.

“He can’t come back to New York. He can’t. He’s going to walk down the street in New York? Forget bodyguards. He better have an army if he thinks he’s going to walk down the street in New York,” Cuomo said.

Many wonder if the unprecedented move is even legal, since state funds are appropriated by Congress, not the president.

Cuomo also called the move a political stunt, while New York Attorney General Letitia James said if it’s a fight the president wants, a fight he’s going to get.

“As the nation battles a pandemic, an economic recession, and reckons with institutional racism, President Trump has decided to throw fuel on these multiple fires by threatening New York and other major cities across the country. This is nothing more than a desperate, last ditch election strategy by a president too weak to lead us through these national crises. Sowing anger and dividing Americans are the last thing we need, and if the president actually decides to move forward with his threat to defund New York City, we will be ready to take immediate legal action. The president is not a dictator and his efforts at tyrannical rule will be met with fierce opposition. Time after time, we have beat the president in court and we have no doubt we will beat him again, if necessary,” James said in a statement.

The mayors of the four targeted cities released a statement Thursday, saying, “Our cities, and the millions of Americans who we represent, are not President Trump’s political pawns.”

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.