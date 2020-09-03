NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Hundreds of EMT and paramedic jobs hang in the balance in New York City.

They were on the frontlines against COVID-19, but now they’re fighting to keep their jobs.

After the city lost $9 billion in tax revenue, Mayor Bill de Blasio threatened deep worker layoffs and hundreds of job cuts.

Local leaders and first responders plan to hold a rally Thursday at Foley Square to say “no” to the mayor’s plan.

Every day, EMTs and paramedics play a critical role in saving the lives of New Yorkers.

In 2019, before the pandemic even hit, the FDNY says EMTs and paramedics responded to more than 1.5 million medical emergencies — the second highest in its history.

De Blasio even proposed throwing them a ticker tape parade because of their hard work fighting back the coronavirus.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

EMTs are the lowest paid first responders, with their salaries capping out around $50,000 a year.

One local paramedic told CBS Evening News if hundreds of jobs are cut, the consequences could be dire.

“We were everybody’s heroes, and now it’s kind of forgotten about, tossed to the side, we’re nothing,” Megan Pfeiffer said. “We still don’t know enough about this virus. So there is the potential for another wave to come through… If there’s hundreds of EMS workers let go, there’s a good chance that a lot of people could die.”

The mayor said the layoffs, which were set to take effect Oct. 1, are now on a day-to-day basis as unions pressure lawmakers to approve more funding.

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.