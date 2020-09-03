Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An MTA bus struck and killed a 50-year-old bicyclist late Wednesday night in Woodside, Queens.
The crash happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. near 32nd Avenue and 51st Street.
Police said the Q18 bus was driving south on 51st when it hit the victim and dragged him down the block.
Investigators believe the cyclist ran a red light into the intersection.
He was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital – Queens, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.
So far, no charges have been filed.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.