By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
A few showers and storms are moving through tonight, but they are bringing in the more comfortable air as well. We had Severe Storm threats earlier, but they have all relaxed as the storms passed. The skies start to clear overnight and dropping humidity is the new kid in town, and it stays with us through most of the holiday weekend.
Friday’s high temp tops off at 85, with a drying west/northwest that will feel fairly refreshing after days with high dew points.
Saturday – Monday has afternoon highs approaching 80 degrees with mostly to partly sunny skies, AND… the best part, we’re rain free!
So, let’s just get through the overnight period and enjoy the pleasant and tranquil weather through Labor Day. Have a great one and stay safe!
