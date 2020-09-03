NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was more gun violence overnight on the streets of New York City.

Police said a man was shot multiple times in Washington Heights. It happened just after 11 p.m. at 175th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue.

The victim was pronounced dead at Harlem Hospital.

So far, there are no arrests in the case.

Another man was also shot and killed at the Amsterdam Houses on the Upper West Side.

Police identified the victim as 44-year-old Cedric Bennett.

The search continues for a suspect in that case, as well.

Anyone with information about either of the shootings is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

