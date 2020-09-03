NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD has drawn a line in the sand – vowing to flood the streets with police officers this Labor Day weekend, during a summer of escalating violence.

CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reports the department is not only aiming to stop the bloodshed, but also to break up traditional end of summer parties that could spread COVID-19.

“This summer we have experienced a tidal wave of violence,” said NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan, who announced plans to marshal an army of cops to try and stop the gun violence that has terrified New Yorkers.

“Let me be very clear, those who cause violence and endanger lives can expect to be arrested,” said Monahan.

Central Brooklyn will get special attention. Police said that’s where 26% of last month’s shootings happened. Most of it, police said, was gang related.

“We have to be concerned of the violence that we’re seeing right now. The gang violence, different crews have been attacking other crews,” said Monahan. “Make sure that the retaliation shootings that we’ve been seeing all summer don’t occur.”

But, the violence is not limited to Brooklyn.

The entire city has had 708 shootings since June 1, compared to 277 in 2019; and 899 victims, compared to 330 last year.

The NYPD’s plan is to have cops and members of the Sheriff’s Department break up large gatherings, enforce mask wearing and social distancing.

Light towers will be erected after dark.

“You’ll see police officers on foot and increased presence not only in Central Brooklyn, but throughout the entire city,” said NYPD Chief of Patrol Fausto Pichardo. “You’ll see them in cars, you’ll see them on foot, in uniform and, quite frankly, some members from other divisions may not be in uniform.”

But, in the city where anti-police protests forced Mayor Bill de Blasio to slash the police department’s budget, the need for more cops over the weekend is still being debated.

“The reform of the police department they’re talking about should be done, but I think they need more police force,” said one Bedford-Stuyvesant resident.

“I don’t think they would be the answer. I feel like they haven’t been the answer before,” one Park Slope resident said.

The NYPD will also have special units to make gun arrests. They’ll be in uniform, but travel in unmarked cars in The Bronx.

