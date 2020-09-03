NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is trying to track down a man suspected of choking a driver after robbing him during a traffic argument in Queens.
It happened on Steinway Street at around 11:45 a.m. on Aug. 1.
Police said the 31-year-old driver got into a traffic dispute with the suspect, who then went into the driver’s car and took an iPhone.
When the driver tried to get the phone back, the suspect allegedly grabbed his neck before getting away in a white Chevrolet Camaro, according to police.
Police said the victim refused medical attention.
