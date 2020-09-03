NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A robbery was caught on camera Monday in Manhattan, and police believe the suspects were behind several other incidents.
Surveillance video shows three suspect put a man in a headlock and drag him across the sidewalk.
It happened around 7:30 a.m. on Wadsworth Avenue in Washington Heights.
Police believe the suspects were behind a total of nine robberies between Aug. 22 and Aug. 31.
None of the victims were seriously injured.
Anyone with information about the crime spree is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.