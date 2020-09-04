EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – It’s a Labor Day like no other.

Nevertheless, people across our area are taking advantage of the long weekend, to squeeze out as much summer as they can.

At Eisenhower Park, it’s the last day of kite flying for 8-year-old Kaitlin Wong of Forest Hills. Her mom Cindy says Eisenhower Park is a holiday tradition, but different this year.

“It’s a family time and we’re just trying to do our best to get out a little bit more,” she told CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan. “With the pandemic and everything, we were stuck at home.”

Tennis matches are in full swing. Bicycle and jogging paths are busy too.

Picnicking and barbecuing are scaled back.

“This year, it’s just hanging with the family, keeping it low key,” said Chris Cohen.

Rachel Lachita of East Meadow is an empty nester for the first time this Labor Day. She’ll be playing in golf tournaments.

“My children are all grown up, so,” she said.

Although parties, street parades and athletic events are mostly canceled, it remains a time of national tribute to contributions the workforce has to made to the well-being of our nation, McLogan reported.

“It’s a day to celebrate the hardworking stiffs of the country,” said Dennis Murray.