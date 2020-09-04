Comments
WYCKOFF, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police say teenagers are stepping in to help a popular New Jersey farm after another group of teenagers broke in and abused its animals.
The teens are raising money on the website 5Help.org to help Abma’s Farm in Wyckoff purchase surveillance cameras.
They hope to raise $10,000 for the farm.
The farm’s owners say they chased off trespassers who opened gates, rode a miniature donkey, put lipstick on a miniature pony’s face and tried to steal from their market.
