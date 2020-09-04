NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a man accused of making anti-Asian comments and attacking a couple in Manhattan.
The incident happened just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on Broadway near East 20th Street in the Flatiron District.
Police said the suspect was on a bicycle when he approached the man and woman and started yelling.
He also allegedly assaulted the man with his bike and backpack, then rode off in an unknown direction.
The suspect is believed to be in his 30s, 5 feet 8 to 11 inches tall, 210 to 230 pounds, with shoulder-length braids. He was last seen wearing a white tank top and black pants.
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.