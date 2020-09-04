NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD is asking for your help identifying two people, one of which opened fire in the middle of the street in Brooklyn Wednesday evening.
It happened at 7 p.m. at President Street near Bedford Avenue.
Video shows the gunman walking before he pulls out a gun, turns, and opens fire at a man walking in the middle of the street. The victim was hit once in the shoulder and was rushed to Kings County Hospital.
LINK: Tracking Shootings In New York City
The shooting comes amid a summer spike in shootings across New York City. There have been more than 1,000 shootings with more than 1,200 victims this year alone.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.