NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man accused of killing a caretaker inside a Brooklyn church has been arrested, police say.
Edward James, 62, was shot in the back Monday inside the Glorious Church of God on Halsey Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant.
Police arrested Moriyah Lewis, 39, of the Bronx, on second-degree murder. They say he chased James into the church and shot him.
The motive is still unclear.
