HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — It’s a no-go for full-contact high school football in Connecticut this fall.
The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference made the announcement Friday.
The organization is following the state’s Department of Public Health recommendation that found football has a high risk of spreading COVID-19.
Connecticut now is among 17 states not playing traditional football.
Health officials did give the green light to volleyball, but players will be required to wear masks during indoor games and practices.
