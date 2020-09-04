Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – At least two people, including a firefighter, were hurt in a fire that engulfed a Midtown Manhattan apartment building Friday.
It happened at a six story building on Ninth Avenue, near Columbus Circle, just before 10 a.m.
Video shows smoke billowing into the sky over the scene.
Officials said a firefighter and another person are dealing with minor injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
