NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A group of marchers were met by police in the Flatiron District on Friday night.
Police called the demonstration at Fifth Avenue and 21st Street unlawful.
At least three people were arrested, but it’s unclear what led up to the confrontation.
CBS2 has been told the group was marching for “Amnesty for All.”
Several businesses in the area were damaged during the protests.
