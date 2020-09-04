HOBOKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Friday’s the day restaurants have been waiting for in the Garden State.

It took nearly six months, but New Jersey restaurants can finally let people eat inside again.

The Malibu Diner in Hoboken welcomed the first customers indoors Friday morning for the first time since March.

It’s a welcome milestone for owner Nick Babalis.

“We looked forward to it. It’s familiar, and it’s what we’re used to doing,” Babalis told CBS2’s Nick Caloway.

Like many restaurants, the Malibu transformed its property to accommodate outdoor dining – a product of the coronavirus pandemic. Being limited to just 25% capacity inside means restaurants will still rely on outside space to stay afloat.

“For now, the interior complimented with the exterior, you get something. At least enough to pay your bills and kind of float it along,“ Babalis said.

And just because restaurants can resume indoor dining doesn’t mean they all will. Down the street from the diner is Barbés, a French Moroccan bistro that’s sticking with outdoor only for now. The owner says that’s because many customers aren’t ready to eat inside yet, plus the weather is still good for dining al fresco.

“I believe strongly that the neighbors are not ready yet, they don’t feel comfortable at this moment right now. But also we have enough tables outside to feed the neighborhood,” said Omar Balouma of Barbés.

At the Malibu Diner, there are still many more customers eating outside. Again that’s a combination of really nice weather, and the fact that some people are still more comfortable eating outside, Caloway reported.

