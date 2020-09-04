Comments
HACKENSACK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Six men have been arrested in New Jersey for what police call a string of “James Bond-style” burglaries.
Authorities say it’s like right out of a heist movie.
Prosecutors in Bergen County say the men broke into more than 30 homes across the state over the last nine months.
They allegedly targeted homes with expensive cars in the driveway and covered security cameras when breaking in.
They’re accused of stealing more than $450,000 in cash and jewelry.
They all face multiple charges.
