RIDGEWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey movie theaters can now welcome customers, just in time for the holiday weekend.

There will be safety restrictions and theaters will be limited to 25% capacity.

Groups can buy tickets and sit together, but they must practice social distancing from other groups.

Masks must also be worn at all times, except when consuming popcorn and other concessions.

