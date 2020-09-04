Comments
RIDGEWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey movie theaters can now welcome customers, just in time for the holiday weekend.
There will be safety restrictions and theaters will be limited to 25% capacity.
Groups can buy tickets and sit together, but they must practice social distancing from other groups.
Masks must also be worn at all times, except when consuming popcorn and other concessions.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Tri-State Coronavirus Travel Advisory Quarantine List
- Resources, Hotlines, Unemployment & Covering Bills
- Remote Learning Tools For Parents Teaching At Home
- CBS2’s Dr. Max Answers Your Health Questions
- What To Do If Someone Isn’t Social Distancing Or Wearing A Mask?
- Expert: Parents Be Mindful Of Children’s Stress After Months Of Isolation
- Chopper 2 Over Empty NYC Streets, Landmarks
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.