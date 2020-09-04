POUND RIDGE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — One Westchester town is stepping up to help its residents in need.

In Pound Ridge on Friday, volunteers stuffed bags of groceries for families who desperately need help right now.

Local police organized the effort at the Market at Pound Ridge Square.

They say they raised more than $25,000 since May when they first noticed food pantries couldn’t keep up with the demand.

Police hope it becomes something even bigger.

“Each of those bags of groceries is just under $33, and it feeds a family for five days — breakfast, lunch and dinner. That’s incredible,” Pound Ridge Police Chief David Ryan said. “Our goal is ultimately to get everybody in the county to start doing this and put together a million grocery bags by Christmas.”

Ryan says he hopes to continue doing this event one week every month.

