NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a man over a parking spot in Queens.
The 25-year-old man was shot in the stomach and later died at the hospital.
Sources say both the victim and the alleged gunman were in separate cars, and shots were fired after some sort of dispute.
It happened just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday on Borden Avenue in Long Island City.
“The guy was laying on the ground. Somebody was trying to stop the bleeding. He was surrounded,” witness James Edstrom said. “He looked in pretty bad shape.”
No arrests have been made, and police are still investigating.
