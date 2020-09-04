Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A homeless man has been arrested in an attack on a subway conductor inside a Brooklyn station.
Kevin Harrison, 55, was charged with assault and reckless endangerment.
Police said he pushed the conductor into the path of an oncoming train Tuesday at the Hoyt Schermerhorn station.
The train stopped in time to get the conductor to safety. He is being treated for rib and spinal fractures.
Investigators said the attack was unprovoked.
