Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A suspect is under arrest in connection with a violent attack in Brooklyn.
Police say 27-year-old Joshua Cruz attacked a woman in Williamsburg last week.
Surveillance video shows the suspect punching the woman in the face after slamming her to the ground.
MORE: Woman In Medically Induced Coma After Vicious Beating Caught On Camera In Brooklyn
The woman is in a medically induced coma after suffering severe head injuries.
Cruz is facing several charges, including assault.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.