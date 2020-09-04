NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a woman on a Revel moped in Brooklyn.
Surveillance video shows a white SUV hit the 33-year-old rider. The impact tosses her into the street.
It happened just before 1 p.m. Thursday on Franklin Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant.
The SUV can be seeing driving away while the woman gets up.
She was treated for minor injuries.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
