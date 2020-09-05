CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Calls for justice continued Saturday as protesters with the Black Lives Matter movement gathered in Union Square.

This comes two days after a driver went through Black Lives Matter protesters in Times Square.

MORE — Police Sources: Person Seen Driving Into Black Lives Matter Protesters In Times Square Questioned, Released Without Charges

The NYPD says the driver was in a car with pro-Trump demonstrators.

Now, civil rights activists are calling on the Manhattan District Attorney to charge that driver for assault and reckless endangerment, saying he used his vehicle as a weapon.

“Clearly this city should be a city in which peaceful protests can take place without the risk of being seriously injured. Unfortunately, that’s not what happened,” civil rights attorney Sanford Rubenstein said.

No one was seriously hurt.

Sources tell CBS2 the driver surrendered to police Friday and was questioned but was released without charges.

Police continue to investigate.

