NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are looking for three teens, one of whom is accused of punching a woman after one of the others allegedly tried to steal a purse in Lower Manhattan.

The incident, caught on camera, happened on East 14th Street just before 7 p.m. Thursday.

Police said three teens were walking past the victim, when one of them snatched a purse.

When she ran to confront the group, one of the other teens punched her in the face and all three fled the scene, according to the NYPD.

The woman suffered bruising and swelling to her face, plus cuts and scrapes on her hands.

In the end, the teen dropped the purse and nothing was stolen, but police are trying to track down all three in the video.

Police believe the male suspect who grabbed the purse is approximately 14 to 16 years old.

They’re also looking another male and a female who are about the same age.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

