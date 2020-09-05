Comments
TOMS RIVER, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Boaters took to the waters off the Jersey Shore on Saturday for a parade supporting law enforcement and veterans.
Organizers say around 1,500 boats took part in the nautical festival in Ocean County.
Many boaters also expressed their support for the president.
The parade started at Barnegat Bay at the mouth of Toms River.
Meanwhile in Texas, several boats sank while taking part in a parade in support of President Donald Trump. Local authorities say no one was hurt.
