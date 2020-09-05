NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the COVID-19 infection rate in New York state has been below 1% for 29 straight days now.
“New York went from one of the worst situations in the country to one of the best: Our state has gone 29 straight days with an infection rate remaining below one percent,” the governor said Saturday.
Over 99,700 coronavirus test results were reported to New York state on Friday. The governor says 801, or .8%, were positive.
Of those 801 cases, New York City, Nassau County and Suffolk County had the most new cases. There were 279 in New York City, 107 in Nassau County and 98 in Suffolk County.
Two people in New York state died from COVID-19 on Friday — one in Kings County and one in Suffolk County.
New Yorkers are urged to continue to wear masks and socially distance, especially while celebrating over Labor Day weekend.
For more information on the latest coronavirus statistics, visit forward.ny.gov.
