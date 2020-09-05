By Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
As far as Labor Day weekends go around here, we couldn’t have asked for a much better one… look forward to more bright skies, warm temps, and low humidity!
Saturday morning starts off cool and comfy with temps in the low 60s for NYC. Expect 50s waking up in the suburbs, and even some upper 40s far N&W in the mountains. Temps top out in the upper 70s to near 80 by afternoon with plenty of sunshine and no humidity.
On Sunday, a few more clouds are around, especially inland… but still looking great with mostly to partly sunny skies. It’s a touch warmer with highs around 80.
For Labor Day itself, high pressure stays in control. Temps will be in the low 80s with a pleasant mix of sun and clouds.
City, beach, mountains… wherever this holiday weekend is taking you, be safe and enjoy the great weather!
