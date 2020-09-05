NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Shocking surveillance video shows a deli owner rescuing a pedestrian after he was struck by a vehicle in Manhattan on Saturday.

It happened around 6:45 a.m. on West 157th Street and Amsterdam Avenue in Washington Heights.

The video shows a blue BMW SUV slam into a man as he was about to cross the street.

The victim lies underneath the vehicle until the deli owner runs over to pull the man from the wreckage.

A witness says if the man wasn’t pulled away, the driver might have backed over him.

“It actually felt like a movie scene until it was all over and everybody realized that this guy almost killed somebody … He gave me a look that actually put a chill through me,” witness Daryl Brown said.

After the first crash, the BMW driver is seen going in reverse into the intersection, then back toward the victim.

Police say the driver also struck two other cars.

Witnesses say the suspect eventually ditched the SUV and ran away from the scene.

So far, no word on any arrests.

The man hit by the BMW was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.