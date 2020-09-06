NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New video shows a pair of suspects wanted in an assault on an MTA bus driver.
The alleged attack happened around 11 p.m. on August 31.
Police said the man and woman in the surveillance video approached the driver, who was on an out of service M2 bus at the 4th Avenue and East 8th Street terminal.
The man allegedly held the doors open, while the woman got on the bus and punched the driver, 35, several times in the face.
The driver is expected to be OK.
