NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York’s coronavirus infection rate has remained lower than one percent for 30 days in a row and hospitalizations from the virus dropped to a new low, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday.
Just 0.85% of Saturday’s COVID-19 tests came back positive, according to the governor. The state’s 410 hospitalizations are the lowest since March 16.
“We know based on experience that an incremental, data-driven reopening is the best way to protect the health and safety of all New Yorkers. As this virus continues to be a national crisis, it’s clear that caution is a virtue, not a vice,” said Cuomo. “Our actions today determine the rate of infection tomorrow, so as the Labor Day weekend continues, I urge everyone to be smart so we don’t see a spike in the weeks ahead.”
There were nine new coronavirus deaths reported in New York on Saturday.
Additionally, according to Cuomo, the State Liquor Authority cited eight restaurants and bars – all in New York City and Long Island – for not following social distancing, mask requirements or other guidelines.
For more information on the latest coronavirus statistics, visit forward.ny.gov.
