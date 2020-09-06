By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
If you enjoyed yesterday, you’re going to love today as well. A few more clouds, especially to the north, but still plenty of sunshine and comfortable temps!
After starting this morning in the 50s and 60s, highs will top out in the low 80s this afternoon. If you’re in the mountains (mainly the Poconos or Catskills), we can’t rule out an isolated sprinkle or shower, but it would be very brief and nothing to worry about.
It’ll be another clear and comfy night, followed by a very nice holiday tomorrow. Temps on Monday are very similar, in the low 80s with bright skies. It stays dry Tuesday before turning much more humid and unsettled for late week.
