NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Even as the city celebrates Labor Day Weekend, gun violence continues to be major problem.

Last year at this time, police say there were 554 shooting incidents. However, that number has nearly doubled in the same period this year to 1,045.

More than 100 people stood on the steps of Brooklyn Borough Hall on Sunday in an effort to stop the gun violence that has been plaguing the five boroughs.

As CBS2’s Cory James reported, the rally later turned into a peace walk.

Those who attended walked three miles to Restoration Plaza.

Video shows dozens of people gathering together for the event. It was organized by local officials and a few organizations that are trying to ignite change in hopes of ending the spike in shootings.

James spoke with one woman who said her nephew was murdered 12 years ago, and that seeing the senseless violence continuing to happen upsets her.

“These shootings are just excessive … I don’t want anyone to lose a loved one like I lost my loved one,” said Marie Delus of Brooklyn.

The number of shootings citywide has surpassed 1,000, which has not happened since 2015.

James also interviewed a deputy NYPD commissioner, who explained what the police are doing to combat the increase in crime, including putting more officers on the streets this weekend, many in unmarked cars.

