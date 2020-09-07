NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was more gun violence in Brooklyn early this morning.

Five people were shot, including a young child. They are all expected to survive.

The shooting came as pre-dawn celebrations were underway for the West Indian Day Parade, which is supposed to be virtual this year.

Neighbors said a large group was having a J’Ouvert celebration with a DJ at the corner of Crown Street and Nostrand Avenue in Crown Heights.

Shortly before 3 a.m., three men, a 47-year-old woman and her 6-year-old son were shot.

Police say they have two people in custody and collected two guns from the scene. Investigators have not confirmed if they were the ones who pulled the trigger.

One neighbor said the 47-year-old victim stopped by with her son to check on her older daughter, who was attending the party.

“Only reason she was over here was because her daughter wasn’t answering the phone. After she spoke to her daughter, they were walking right here, and that’s when three shots went off,” the woman said. “I saw the little boy on the floor full of blood, and I ran.”

Before the shooting, hundreds of people were out celebrating in nearby streets.

Large-scale J’Ouvert festivities were not permitted this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the West Indian Day Parade was also cancelled. Instead, organizers have been encouraging a virtual celebration.

The NYPD set up light towers and increased its presence – both in uniform and undercover – to make sure large crowds don’t congregate.

Over the weekend, preliminary numbers show there were 14 shootings with 14 victims, including three fatalities.

