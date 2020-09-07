Comments (2)
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a man was shot to death while walking his dog this morning in Brooklyn.
The shooting happened shortly before 7 a.m. on 74th Street near 74th Avenue in Bay Ridge.
Police said the 62-year-old victim was shot multiple times in the head and shoulders.
MORE: Tracking Shootings In New York City
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
So far, no arrests have been made.
Check back with CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.
There is no 74 avenue in Brooklyn
I get paid over $98 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I just got paid $ 8460 in my previous month It Sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it……………………Read More