ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — New York State’s rate of coronavirus infections has remained below 1% for a full month.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the milestone on Monday.
“New Yorkers can help us keep that streak going by wearing masks, socially distancing and washing their hands,” he said in a statement. “Our actions today determine the rate of infection tomorrow, so as the Labor Day weekend continues, I urge everyone to be smart so we don’t see a spike in the weeks ahead.”
On Sunday, only .08% of all tests came back positive. That means out of more than 5,800 tests, 520 were positive.
