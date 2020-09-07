RIDGEFIELD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — It was a special delivery.

A New Jersey fire station received a gift from a Hollywood superstar.

CBS2’s Cory James has more on how Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson touched a team of first responders.

The Ridgefield Volunteer Fire Department responds to about 400 calls each year, but a couple weeks ago Chief David Brierty got a call no one was expecting.

“I got a phone call from the First Responder’s Children’s Foundation. They were like, listen, we need to meet you tomorrow,” Brierty said.

Video shows that meeting, as the organization’s president, Jillian Crane, stood in front of Engine 2’s firefighters and read a letter from “The Rock.”

“To the bad-ass firefighters, As a small ‘Mahalo’ for all you do from myself and Under Armour, here’s my newly released Project Rock PR3s,” Johnson wrote.

“We didn’t know anything about the sneaker,” Brierty said. “It’s an unreal feeling of generosity and kindness and it’s like getting a big hug and a big thank you.”

PR3s are Johnson’s the new sneaker line and the gift amounts to about 100 pairs.

It’s gesture Brierty said was humbling.

“We’re there for people. It’s very rare that people are there for us,” he said.

The borough’s mayor, Anthony Suarez, told James it’s nice to see his workers, who labor for free, get rewarded for their service.

“I regularly hear the calls and these men and women are out there responding and assisting, and they are essential,” Suarez said.

They are men and women who now have a new pair of sneakers to remind them of how much they are valued by their community and a celebrity.

“They are honestly probably one of the most comfortable pair of sneakers I’ve ever owned and I will keep wearing them, that’s for sure,” Brierty said, adding when asked if was just saying that because a superstar like The Rock gave them as a gift, “Umm, maybe, but definitely they are very comfortable shoes.”

The Rock’s shoes are priced at about $140.

The fire chief said the former pro wrestler is working on getting the firefighters at the other two volunteer stations shoes, too.

