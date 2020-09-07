NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City schools reopen for teachers Tuesday, but some are being told not to come in because their buildings need ventilation repairs.
Out of more than 1,400 buildings, 10 have been marked for repairs. Among them: the Martin Luther King Jr. Educational Campus and the Norman Thomas High School building.
Both house several schools.
COMPLETE COVERAGE: Schools: The New Normal
Staff that was set to return to these buildings Tuesday will work from home. If repairs aren’t made in time for the Sept. 21 start of school, the city says it’s looking for alternative space for learning.
MORE: Mayor De Blasio Announces Formation Of New School Ventilation Action Teams
In response, United Federation of Teachers President Michael Mulgrew said, “Keeping everyone safe is our top priority. We will continue to monitor these buildings and other schools to make sure all ventilation problems are solved.”
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.