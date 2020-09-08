NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There has been another resignation at City Hall.
It comes the same day Sanitation Commissioner and Food Czar Kathryn Garcia announced she was leaving the De Blasio administration.
Dr. Raul Perea-Henze, the deputy mayor for Health and Human Services, announced his resignation.
“I feel proud to have lead the Health & Human Services team to make great strides on issues like homelessness, healthcare access and expanded services to vulnerable New Yorkers. Each and all HHS team commissioners deserve great credit for their leadership to get New York City to weather the COVID-19 pandemic, and their teams are the real heroes of our community. I’m very grateful to all of them for their support,” he wrote in his resignation letter.
“I want to thank Raul for his service and commend his team on the work we’ve done together as a City to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Health care has never been more central to the mission of New York City government and we are well-positioned to continue building on the progress we’ve made to further beat back this virus,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement.
