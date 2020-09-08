ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Diners in New York City are going to have to keep waiting before being able to enjoy a meal inside their favorite restaurants.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday that indoor dining will only resume once local governments come up with an inspection and enforcement mechanism to make sure restaurants are in compliance with their maximum occupancy limits.
Cuomo said New York City didn’t provide enforcement when bars reopened, which created what he called a “nightmare.” He said the State Liquor Authority-led taskforce has issued thousands of violations to bars and maxed out its capacity, therefore it cannot check on the restaurants that would reopen.
The governor said reopening indoor dining in upstate New York created issues, including new clusters and difficulties with compliance with regulations.
