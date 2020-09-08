Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A freight train derailed in the Bronx on Tuesday.
It happened around 5:50 p.m.
At least one car of the CSX train appeared to go off the tracks near the intersection of Bruckner Boulevard and East 149th Street near Hunts Point.
Crews from the train company were responding to the scene to assess the damage and the situation.
Amtrak customers were told to expect delays on the Northeast Corridor between New York and New Haven. The company said the derailment affected their overhead catenary system.
