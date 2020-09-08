NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Some city leaders say police alone can’t solve the problem of gun violence.
Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams are calling for more funding for community-based crisis management systems, which help de-escalate violence.
“We understand the need for law enforcement for acute situations in helping, but that can not be where all the funding and focus goes,” Williams said.
LINK: Tracking Shootings In NYC
“Public safety must be intervention and prevention. Intervention is the police responding to the job. Prevention is having the CMS teams interact with people,” Adams said.
Williams says the group is asking for $200 million in funding for the crisis management sites, so they can offer services, more shifts and expand to larger areas.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.