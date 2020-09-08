Comments
Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
It’s another nice day today with mostly to partly sunny skies. Temps will top out in the low to mid 80s this afternoon and while the humidity is still in check, it will be up a bit compared to the last few days.
Clouds increase overnight and it stays on the mild side. Lows will be around 70 in NYC and 60s for the suburbs.
Tomorrow will see more clouds overall, but it has trended drier. Other than a spotty sprinkle or shower, most locations now look to stay dry for most of the day. The best bet of a shower would be south of the city. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s once again.
Our best risk of showers and thunderstorms this week is on Thursday as a cold front approaches from the west.