By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
The clouds stick around tonight and for the day tomorrow as a couple of low-pressure systems put the “squeeze play” on the Tri-state. Expect temps in the upper 60s close to the coast overnight, with cooler readings inland.
Tomorrow clouds thicken up as the day progresses, but temps will be above normal by a few degrees at 82. We cannot rule out some showers, especially south of the city as we tap into a little tropical moisture feed from the Atlantic.
Wednesday night into Thursday: We can expect more widespread activity with an embedded thunderstorm likely. Thursday is the wettest day with off-and-on showers.
Drying conditions set up for Friday and Saturday with temp comfortably in the 70s.