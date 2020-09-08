Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One person was killed and at least five were injured in two separate shootings in Queens and Brooklyn on Tuesday.
The first shooting happened on Rockaway Boulevard in Far Rockaway just after 2 p.m.
Police say one person was killed and two were others were injured. Further details have not yet been released.
The second shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. in Bedford-Stuyvesant.
Three people were shot on Dekalb Avenue near Kent Avenue.
At least one victim was reported to be in critical condition.
Both investigations are ongoing.
